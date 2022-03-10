Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Unveils New Season 3 Trailer

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is rushing towards its big comeback if you didn’t know. After wowing fans with two hit seasons, the rom-com is ready to bring another round of episodes to fans. It will be just a few more weeks before Kaguya-sama: Love Is War drops its season three premiere, and a new trailer is here to hype its arrival!

As you can see below, the clip brings together a ton of familiar faces as season three prepares to launch. Miyuki and Kaguya are pitted against one another in some wild adventures, but they are far from alone. Others like Chika and Yu are littered throughout the reel, and as always, A-1 Pictures is going beyond with their animation.

If you are hyped for Kaguya-sama: Love Is War to debut, you don’t have to wait much longer for its arrival. Season three is slated to go live on April 8th. You should be able to find the new episode on Crunchyroll via simulcast, and the streaming service has the first two seasons up right now. So for those needing more details on the rom-com, you can find its official synopsis below:

“From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love… But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can’t be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of “How to get the other to confess their love first.” This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love.”

