Kaiju No. 8 Anime Rumors Grow Following New Poster

Kaiju No. 8 has been around for a couple of years now, and if you have checked out the manga, its popularity speaks for itself. The hit series has captured millions of readers with its action-centric story, and let's be real – who doesn't love a good kaiju adventure? Many have begged for a Kaiju No. 8 anime since the series got underway, and recent rumors have suggested such a project is in the works. And now, more evidence about a show has presented itself.

The update comes from Japan as Kaiju No. 8 hit up fans on social media this week to tease a big announcement. The manga's official social media pages confirmed a countdown was ticking down to Friday, August 5th in Japan, so fans were immediately set on edge. It didn't take long for those posters to pop up around Tokyo, but this time, fans did notice something different.

I wonder what will be that special announcement Kaijuu 8 is going to do in 3 days. A pity the promotion isn't giving us any hints pic.twitter.com/HC7FWuqej1 — Shonen Salto (@ShonenSalto) August 2, 2022

And what could that be? Well, this time, there was new text at the bottom of the poster. It turns out Toho Company is involved with the announcement, and that indicates an anime is almost definitely on its way.

After all, Toho is one of the biggest production houses in Japan, and it has worked on a number of hit anime. From My Hero Academia to Spy x Family and even Jujutsu Kaisen, Toho knows a hit when it sees one, and Kaiju No. 8 ranks high on that list. So if you weren't convinced an anime was in the works, well – this should make you rethink that decision.

What do you make of these new rumors? Are you convinced Kaiju No. 8 is getting an anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.