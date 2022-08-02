Kaiju No. 8 Countdown Is Teasing a Mystery Announcement

Shonen Jump is known for having one of the strongest libraries in manga, and with titles like Kaiju No. 8 backing it, you can see why. The series, which debuted in July 2020, has been a consistent hit since it went live under creator Naoya Matsumoto. And now, the series is teasing a mysterious announcement online that has everyone begging for an anime.

The update came on Twitter as the official page for Kaiju No. 8 posted a simple notice for fans. The post suggests an announcement is coming on Friday, August 5th at midnight in Japan. At this time, no other word has been given on the topic, but fans have their own ideas of what's up.

After all, Kaiju No. 8 is hugely popular, and its action-centric story would make for an intense anime. Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that an adaptation of Matsumoto's manga was being looked into, and this big announcement could confirm such a project is in the works. For now, all fans can do is speculate until the countdown hits zero here, but plenty of netizens are convinced an anime is on the horizon.

Now for those unfamiliar with Kaiju No. 8, you have plenty of time to catch up with the series. To date, the manga has seven volumes to its name, and the sci-fi story is set in a world where kaiju are an everyday catastrophe. The Japanese Defense Force is tasked with defeating these monsters, and the manga follows two friends who dream of joining the organization. However, the one who flunks out of the program finds his world shifted after gaining the powers to turn into a kaiju himself, and they use this ability to take down monsters while avoiding the defense force at all costs. You can read up on this hit series online right now thanks to Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. And if all goes well, an anime could be announced shortly!

What do you think about this strange countdown? Do you think Kaiju No. 8 needs an anime ASAP? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.