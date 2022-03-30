Netflix’s New Kaiju Movie Drops First Trailer

When it comes to the universe of kaiju, Godzilla and the other titans of the MonsterVerse are only the tip of the iceberg, as giant monster fans have seen plenty of beasts emerge from some unexpected places in the realms of television and movies. Now, Netflix is once again introducing a brand new behemoth into the lore of kaiju in media with a new family-friendly, CG-animated film that is set to arrive on the streaming service this summer in The Sea Beast.

While this movie won’t be introducing a monster to the MonsterVerse, Netflix is currently working on a new animated series that will focus on none other than King Kong in Kong: Skull Island. The Sea Beast is set to be brought to life in the same medium of animation via the creative team responsible for the likes of Disney’s Moana and Big Hero 6, promising to take viewers into a world that sees a young girl forging a new friendship with a ship of swashbucklers in the face of giant monster stalking the seas.

The official trailer for The Sea Beast has been released by Netflix’s Official Twitter Account, giving us a look at the sea-faring movie that will see a larger-than-life monster emerging from the depths to challenge a boat of swashbucklers using some dynamic animation for the feature-length film:

A new kaiju just dropped! From the filmmaker behind Moana and Big Hero 6 comes the animated adventure THE SEA BEAST, starring @KarlUrban @JaredHarris & Zaris-Angel Hator. Set sail on Netflix July 8. pic.twitter.com/xb0t5CBCPW — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 30, 2022

Netflix released an official description for the upcoming CG animated film, as well as diving into some of the big names that will help in bringing this sea-faring adventure to the streaming service this summer:

“From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins. Starring Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke.In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.”

With the MonsterVerse set to receive a new series from Apple TV that will see Godzilla and his fellow Titans spawned from Legendary Pictures return, it’s a great time to be a fan of giant monsters in the world of entertainment.