Kaiju No. 8's Next Anime Update is Coming Very Soon

Kaiju No. 8 is now in the works on its official anime adaptation, and thankfully the Kaiju No. 8 series has announced that the next major update for the anime is coming very soon! An anime adaptation for Naoya Matsumoto's original Kaiju No. 8 manga was first announced to be in the works last Summer, but has unfortunately shown very little of what fans can expect to see of it in motion ever since. Outside of a few character posters and the initial teaser trailer, Kaiju No. 8 fans have been eagerly waiting for the first concrete update on how the new anime production is coming along.

It seems like the next major update will thankfully alleviate these issues as the official Twitter account for the Kaiju No. 8 anime has announced that the next update will be coming on August 5th in Japan. Unfortunately, it has not been revealed what kind of update this will be. With Kaiju No. 8 coming in 2024, this could be anywhere from confirming members of the staff, to a potential poster, or even another teaser trailer. But it won't be too long before we see what this new update will be:

What to Know for Kaiju No. 8's Anime

The Kaiju No. 8 anime has yet to reveal a more concrete release window outside of its currently scheduled 2024 premiere at the time of this writing, nor has it revealed its main staff and cast behind it. Production I.G. will be producing the animation while Studio Khara will be helping out with the Kaiju designs in the anime. If you wanted to read the Kaiju No 8. manga and read ahead on the series before the Kaiju No 8. anime makes its debut, you can now find Kaiju No. 8 with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Viz Media teases the first volume of Kaiju No. 8's manga as such:

"Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she's out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There's just one problem—he's made the Defense Force's neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

