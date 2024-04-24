Kaiju No. 8 Cosplay Highlights New Standout, Mina

Kaiju No. 8 is now running as one of the major standout anime releases of the Spring 2024 anime schedule overall, and an awesome cosplay is helping to highlight one of the anime's own standout debuts by showing off Mina Ashiro! Kaiju No. 8 began its adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto's original manga series this Spring, and with it introduced fans to Kafka Hibino, a thirty year old who has failed to join the military forces that are defending Japan from constant Kaiju attacks despite the promise he had made with his childhood friend, Mina, who has since become a superstar of this military force.

The first couple of episodes have only showcased a bit of Mina in action, but they helped to further demonstrate the divide between the current Kafka and the full of hope and dreams Kafka as a kid. As the anime follows Kafka as he joins this military (and fights as the titular Kaiju No. 8), the main draw will be whether or not he can actually reach Mina's side. Until then, fans will just have to appreciate her from afar in both the anime and some awesome cosplay from artist sailorkayla on TikTok. Check it out:

Where to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll, and the episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after. They begin to tease the anime as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."