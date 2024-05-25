Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Episode 7 With Special Art

Kaiju No. 8's anime is now working its way through its second major arc for the debut season, and the original creator behind it all is celebrating the launch of Episode 7 with some special new art! Kaiju No. 8 is now in the midst of Sagamihara Neutralization Operation Arc as Kafka Hibino and the rest of his squad are in their first real mission fighting kaiju in the field. As fans saw in the previous episode, things were going well for Kafka and the others before another mysterious Kaiju appeared who is just as intelligent and powerful as Kafka's Kaiju form is.

After previously introducing Kaiju No. 9 as a dangerous future foe at the end of Kafka's entrance exam to get into the defense force, Kaiju No. 8's anime has officially brought the monster back to the scene as Kafka and the others are now in the field. Just as deadly as the monster seemed the first time around, Kafka really needed to use the full slate of his Kaiju No. 8 abilities just to keep the foe at bay. To celebrate everything that went down in Episode 7, Kaiju No. 8 creator Naoya Matsumoto has shared a special Kafka sketch that you can check out below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7

Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the anime's story, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."