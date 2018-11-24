‘Kakegurui’ Season 2 Reveals First Poster

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler quickly became a huge hit upon its release in Japan, and is now spawning anime series, multiple seasons of live-action series, and even a brand new live-action film.

But not to be left behind, the anime adaptation will soon be releasing its second season next year and you can check out a new poster for it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new key visual for the “Kakegurui ××” S2 anime series has been revealed. Broadcast begins January 2019 (MAPPA) //t.co/HwRCHwVrEk pic.twitter.com/hp8FctepMm — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) November 20, 2018

Not only does this new key visual tease a bigger role for the Student Council President (who only had a brief amount of action on screen in the first season), but teases many of the season’s quirky new gamblers as well. The second season of the series is currently scheduled for a release in January 2019.

Kiyoshi Matsuda is joining returning director Yuichiro Hayashi for directing duties for Studio MAPPA, Yasuko Kobayashi (Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) returns as script writer, and Manabu Akita (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) returns as character designer as well.

Returning voice cast members include Saori Hayami as Yumeko Jabami, Minami Tanaka as Meari Saotome, Tatsuya Tokutake as Ryōta Suzui, Yūki Wakai as Itsuki Sumeragi, Karin Nanami as Yuriko Nishinotōin, Mariya Ise as Midari Ikishima, Yū Serizawa as Yumemi Yumemite, Tomokazu Sugita as Kaede Manyūda, Mayu Udono as Runa Yomozuki, Ayaka Fukuhara as Sayaka Igarashi, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Kirari Momobami.

Originally created Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler is a series originally created by Homura Kawamoto with illustrations by Toru Naomura for Square Enix’s Gangan Joker magazine in 2014. The series has since spawned an anime series (with a second season on the way), a live-action series (which also has a second season on the way), and a live-action film coming next year.

If you want to see what this cult favorite is all about, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler is now available to stream on Netflix in the United States, United Kingdom, and the Phillipines. Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler has been licensed by Yen Press and Netflix and is described as such:

“Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you’re the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it’s not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It’s reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she’s gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!”