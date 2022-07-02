Fuuto PI Releases New Trailer: Watch

The Kamen Rider franchise will soon be making its official anime debut in just a few more weeks for the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and the franchise is celebrating with a new trailer showing off even more of Fuuto PI! Toei is now celebrating the milestone 50th Anniversary of their massively popular Kamen Rider franchise, and as a result they are experimenting with the franchise in some cool new ways. One of these include the very first anime adaptation for the franchise as a whole taking on one of the most well liked iterations of the series, Kamen Rider W.

Fuuto PI is one of the most intriguing new anime releases of the Summer as it will be taking the live-action franchise in a whole new direction, and the newest trailer teases a surprisingly bloody new take on the original story. There's still lots of room to explore from the city of Fuuto in the original, and that seems like the name of the game for the series thus far. You can check out the newest trailer for Fuuto PI below:

Taking on original manga series written by Riku Sanjo and illustrated by Masaki Sato, FUUTO PI serves as an official sequel companion series following the events of the 11th Heisei era Kamen Rider series (and 20th overall), Kamen Rider W. FUUTO PI will be streaming with Crunchyroll beginning on July 31st, and they tease the series as such, "In Fuuto, better known as the Windy City, mysterious beings called Dopants wreak havoc by using the dangerous Gaia Memories. However, there are also heroes who utilize the Gaia Memories to fight these criminals: a half-boiled and indecisive PI named Shotaro Hidari, and his partner Philip, an intellectual-type PI. The two transform into Kamen Rider W—the legendary hero of Fuuto city!"

Yousuke Kabashima (Uma Musume Pretty Derby's chief animation director) will be serving as director for Studio KAI, with the first additions to the cast including Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shotaro Hidari, Kouki Uchiyama as Phillip, Makoto Furukawa as Ryu Terui, Mikako Komatsu as Akiko Narumi, Akira Sekine as Tokime, and Daisuke Ono as Yukiji Bando. The series has been teased to run for 12 episodes in total, so what are you hoping to see from Kamen Rider's first anime series? Which Kamen Rider franchise would you like to see make the jump to anime next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!