Fans are Loving Kevin Smith Teaming Up With Netflix for New He-Man Anime

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe fans were rocked recently when it was announced that the franchise would be getting a new anime outing on Netflix. Not only that, this new series will be overseen by showrunner Kevin Smith and will be continuing the story from where the original series left off. After seeing the response to the new She-Ra Netflix series, this has certainly been good news for fans.

With such a monumental announcement, fans have been absolutely delighted to see one of their favorite 1980s franchises getting an official continuation. This has been especially good for fans of Kevin Smith‘s work, as they didn’t expect to see the popular creator attached to this project.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the new Netflix series, and let us know what you think of the comments? Are you excited to see new He-Man? Are you excited that Kevin Smith is attached? Are you excited that the series will be handled by the same studio as the Castlevania series?

“Sounds Awesome”

Kevin Smith is doing a He-Man cartoon for Netflix that picks up where the original left off. Sounds awesome. I remember watching every day and carrying my He-Man lunch box in kindergarten. pic.twitter.com/e6Ljg0EevW — The Mane Man (@Roary4Life) August 19, 2019

Bring this One Home, Kevin Smith!

OMG…@ThatKevinSmith bring this one home for us nostalgic #MastersOfTheUniverse fans!! I CANNOT wait for this!! https://t.co/zJPDOCiCis — Charlton Hero (@Charlton_Hero) August 18, 2019

“Always Been My Favorite Franchise”

Masters of the Universe has always been my favorite franchise. Netflix is now doing an anime series of it. They had better do it justice! #80sChild #GenX #MOTU #HeMan #Skeletor — Michael B Puskar for President 2020 (@mbpuskar) August 18, 2019

“Me Celebrating

Me celebrating the fact there’s gonna be a new he-man series that’s gonna be made by the same people behind the castlevainia anime pic.twitter.com/afx734jc3p — Saltine (@little_paisano) August 19, 2019

“Fun Times We’re In”

The continuation of the original Masters of the Universe cartoon gives me hope that I might one day get my wish: A Transformers series that fills the gap between 1985 & 2005. Fun times we’re in. — Patrick Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) August 18, 2019

Kevin Smith Has the POWERRRRRRR

BY THE POWER OF GREYSKULL…KEVIN SMITH HAS THE POWWEEERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!; https://t.co/mxk3tcNp5c — Lady Alexandra Shepiro (@AlexShepiro) August 19, 2019

Will this Scene Make it in?

Gonna knock on all the He-Man boarders doors and demand they adapt this scene for the new show pic.twitter.com/nie7S8tset — Steve Stark (@sstarkm) August 19, 2019

“Netflix, You Know What’s Next