Why ‘Kill la Kill’ is the Perfect Studio Trigger Anime for a Video Game

Studio Trigger is a big production studio with anime fans as they have produced some of the best looking anime out there after former Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka formed the studio.

Their first big anime effort, Kill la Kill, recently announced a collaboration with Arc System Works for Kill la Kill The Game. Here’s why it’s the perfect Trigger series for a game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Trigger’s catalogue isn’t huge at the moment, it’s full of big names such as Little Witch Academia (which has already gotten a video game adaptation), Space Patrol Luluco, When Supernatural Battles Become Commonplace, and the currently airing Darling in the Franxx. Each series has its own dynamic visual style, but Kill la Kill successfully blends all of its elements together the best.

It’s plot is easily translatable to a video game as well. The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, and the sentient school uniform Senketsu, Ryoko must fight her way through the school under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominant Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Libers” sewed within.

So Ryuko fights various students throughout the series as she makes her way to the “top” of the school and challenge Satsuki. For Arc System Works’ “battle action” game, this is perfect as it gives the team more story material to work with should this be a action-adventure game rather than a one-on-one arena fighter.

Not only does she have to fight her way through various clubs, the series also has several “sub-bosses” in the “Elite Four,” who guard Satsuki with their powerful Goku uniforms. Each character has their own distinct flavor and fighting style which would absolutely be fun to play around with. And this is all before the later half of the series, which features wild set pieces and a narrative that takes fans to unexpected places.

But most of all, Kill la Kill is the perfect Studio Trigger animefor a video game because it’s being handled by a great team in Arc System Works. Although they’re not directly devloping the game, after big anime games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and influenced ones like Guilty Gear. It’ll be exciting to get a brand new Kill la Kill project so long after the series has ended.

As for Kill la Kill The Game, more news is expected to be revealed during Anime Expo 2018 and Comicbook.com will be here to give you the details as they arrive.

Kill la Kill is the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. It was licensed in the United States by Aniplex of America starting July 2014.

The series had its English language broadcast premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in February 2015. A manga serialization written by Ryo Akizuki began in Young Ace magazine in 2013. It was received extremely well critically and praised for its expresses character animation and fight scenes.