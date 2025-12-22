One of Shonen Jump’s Biggest Hidden Gems Unveils First Look At Its Anime Adaptation

Kindergarten Wars is, by far, one of Shonen Jump’s biggest hidden gems, and there’s finally a better look at its upcoming anime. After about a year or so of rumors surrounding a Kindergarten Wars anime, an anime was finally confirmed to be in development this past October, although no further information was given at that time.

Kindergarten Wars getting an anime is great to see, and after Jump Festa 2026, there’s finally a first look at the staff and visuals of the Kindergarten Wars anime. There still isn’t a trailer or a release window for the anime, but what little has been revealed still sets Kindergarten Wars up to be an all-time great adaptation.

Everything We Know About The Kindergarten Wars Anime

As previously mentioned, all that’s known about the Kindergarten Wars anime is the staff involved; Atsumi Tanezaki and Kentaro Kumagai will voice Rita and Doug, respectively, Shinsuke Gomi will direct the series at Sunrise, and Junko Yamanaka will do the character designs, with her providing the key visual shown above.

While Shinsuke Gomi doesn’t have much experience as a director, he’s a very prolific animator of recent years who’s contributed to many high-profile shows and movies; most notably, Gomi was the animation director for Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel III. spring song, one of the best anime movies around, so the animation is sure to be gorgeous.

Junko Yamanaka’s work will also play a big part in that; based on the key visual, Yamanaka has perfectly translated the manga’s goofy art style into animation, and with how great the action in the manga is, that’s sure to translate into fluid and all-around gorgeous animation that will be fun to watch from start to finish.

Why Kindergarten Wars’ Anime Is So Exciting

Befitting how its story revolves primarily around gun-based action, the fight scenes in Kindergarten Wars always have a lot of energy to them as the characters try to kill each other, even when it happens in the goofiest ways possible, and the sheer creativity in the action is always fun to watch unfold.

Even better, of course, is the manga’s strong writing, as not only is its comedy always hilariously absurd, but even when dealing with romance or drama, the story always has a level of sincerity to it that gives it plenty of depth, and it all comes together for a surprisingly well-rounded story everyone can enjoy.

With its stellar action and the great writing supporting it at every turn, Kindergarten Wars has always been one of the best manga under the Shonen Jump label, and with how great the staff attached to the upcoming anime is, the anime is all set to be an amazing representation of it in every regard.