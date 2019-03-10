‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Light Novel Announced

Kingdom Hearts III finally made its way to shelves this year after more than a decade of waiting. Now, it seems even more Keyblade goodness is coming to fans, and it is all thanks to a light novel from Japan.

Over on Amazon JP, fans can check out a new listing for Kingdom Hearts III Re:start. The novel, which was penned by Nomura Tetsuya and Oka Masaru, will go live on March 28. Amano Shiro was tasked with illustrating the light novel, and its description can be read up on below:

“It’s not something you can teach someone. The desire to help my friends — that is enough,” the blurb reads.

“You must decide to regain your lost power first. Sora lost most of the skills he acquired while traveling in the Dream World during his Mark of Mastery exam. The great wizard Yen Side sends Sora on a journey to get the Power of Waking. Sora, Donald, and Goofy’s new journey to stop Xehanort begins!”

This upcoming novel marks the first adaptation of its kind for Kingdom Hearts III. It seems the first volume will adapt the events covered at the start of the game, so fans familiar with Kingdom Hearts III will know what is coming.

While this may be the first novel for Kingdom Hearts III, it is not the first one to hit the franchise. In fact, Amano illustrated the manga for Kingdom Hearts during its initial printing. Now, the artist is returning to see Sora through this next phase of his life, so fans will want to brush up on their Japanese if they want to read the novel ASAP. If not, it shouldn’t take too long for translators to summarize the biggest twists from this story.

