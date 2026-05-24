Netflix Confirms Streaming Release Date for One of 2025’s Biggest Anime Movies

Netflix has a whole new wave of releases coming to the streaming service this June, and with it has revealed the streaming release date for one of the biggest anime movies of the last year. The Summer is officially beginning, and that means that Netflix is about to offer a whole new wave of titles being added to their streaming service. This includes some notable licenses that fans have been waiting to find out where they would end up, and that’s especially true for the latest feature film from Mamoru Hosoda.

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Legendary director Mamoru Hosoda returned to screens last year with a brand new feature film release, but it’s only been available for streaming in international territories as of this time. Thankfully that’s going to change this June has spotted a listing for Scarlet in the United States. According to the listing, Scarlet is going to be streaming on Netflix in the United States on June 6th following its launch in select international territories earlier this month.

Studio Chizu / Sony Pictures

Mamoru Hosoda is one of the most legendary anime directors and creators thanks to contributing to not only major franchises like Digimon and Dragon Ball Z, but with original feature film stories too. Making waves with classics like Summer Wars, The Boy and the Beast, Wolf Children and more, Hosoda has shifted over to a more CG animated style for some of his newest works (like Belle). That’s the case for Scarlet as it primarily uses CG animation rather than the traditional 2D animation seen in his previous efforts.

Scarlet is the first collaborative project between Sony Pictures and Studio Chizu, and Hosoda writes and directs the film with music composed by Taisei Iwasaki. Inspired by Hamlet, the film follows a princess as she crosses time and space to get vengeance after her father’s murder. Releasing across theaters last year, it was kind of swallowed up by some of the other more high profile anime franchises hitting around the same time. Now it’s going to get the attention it deserves.

Why You Should Watch Mamoru Hosoda’s Movies

Studio CHIZU/Columbia Pictures

Mamoru Hosoda might not be the most celebrated anime director out there especially when compared to other high profile releases from Studio Ghibli or other studios, but you likely have seen the creator’s work in the past. Contributing to films like Digimon Adventure: Our War Game and Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, the creator has gone on to craft notable original works like Summer Wars that continue to strike new paths for anime with each release.

Hosoda’s got such an intriguing eye that he’s been able to blend fantasy with the real world in some very notable ways. Scarlet sees the director going full in on fantasy rather than leaving it tethered with a more magical realism take on the idea, and is his most ambitious work yet as a result. Now that it’s coming to Netflix later this June, you should make sure to check it out for yourself.

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