Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Wins Big Ahead of Home Video Release

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle might be getting ready for its long awaited home video launch, but the film is still winning big with some very notable awards. After having a record breaking run in theaters across Japan, the first film in the Infinity Castle trilogy finally left theaters after nine strong months. The film is now gearing up for its first Blu-ray and DVD release across shelves in Japan later this Summer, and has yet to loosen its grip on the public as fans continue to celebrate just how big of a movie it’s become.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend saw the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony celebrate some of the biggest anime releases of the last year, and awarded big prizes to the anime releases that fans have voted as the highlight for the year overall. That naturally includes Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, which ended up taking home seven awards overall including Film of the Year. It just keeps on dominating even after all this time even after it prepares for a home release.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Wins Big at the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Courtesy of Ufotable

The breakdown of awards won by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle at the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards is as follows:

Film of the Year

Best Score – Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina

Best Voice Artist Performance (English) – Lucien Dodge as Akaza

Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese) – Charles Emmanuel as Akaza

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish) – Carles Teruel as Akaza

Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt as Akaza

Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish) – Jose Antonio Toledano as Akaza

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has announced that it will be . International release dates for its home video launch have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing, but it’s a good sign for things to come. Because with a home video date set in Japan, it will be opening up the film to a streaming launch soon after. We’ll most likely get it streaming on various platforms and available for digital purchase in the coming months.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle doing as well as it did in theaters was a bit of a double edged sword, however. Because with all of the attention paid to the first film and keeping in the promotional circuit, it meant that there was really no need to rush out any potential updates on the next film in the trilogy. There are still lots of elements to cover from the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga releases, but it’s likely going to be a while before we actually get to see it in action.

It’s not going to be until at least 2027 at the earliest. There’s a potential chance that we’ll get to see the first teaser or promo images from the next film this year, but Ufotable themselves have confirmed that . Currently teased as a “Future Project” for the studio with no proper release window in sight, fans might have to wait much longer than we could hope for.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!