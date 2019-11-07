Kingdom Announces Season 3

Kingdom may not have the overseas notoriety of series like Dragon Ball or Naruto, but it is well-known in Japan. When it comes to sales, Kingdom ranks up with series like Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia on the regular. With its legacy thriving, Kingdom made a well-received move to the big screen with a film, and it seems the series is planning a new comeback these days.

According to new reports, Kingdom is set to make an anime return. The series has confirmed it will make a comeback with season three, and that is just about all fans know at the moment.

For fans who have been keeping record, Kingdom has a long history with anime adaptations. The series was adapted by Studio Pierrot a few years back. The first season went live in June 2012 before a second season aired in in 2014. With more than 70 episodes under its belt, Kingdom gave fans plenty to watch, but reviews of the anime lamented its mediocre action.

So Kingdom Season 3 got announced finally. pic.twitter.com/Fy0gpXcGqU — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 7, 2019

Now, it seems like Studio Pierrot is going to get another stab at Kingdom. The recent announcement does say a third season is one the way rather than a reboot. Fans are curious how this comeback will work after such a long break since Kingdom‘s second season debuted five years ago, but other series have had it worse. In the past few years, several anime have returned to screen after long breaks like Chihayafuru and Fruits Basket. If these series can do it, there is little doubt Kingdom can. The only question is whether the revival will sit well with fan.

Kingdom was created by Yasuhira Hara for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2006. The story is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Shin and Hyou. When the latter dies, Shin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Shin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ei Sei of Qin unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart. The series was adapted into an anime series that ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2014, and has been adapted for an English-language release by Funimation.