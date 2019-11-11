Kingdom Season 3 Confirms New Staff, Release Window

It has been quite some time since fans heard from Kingdom. Yes, the series is doing well with sales in Japan, but it has yet to find footing in the U.S. Of course, an anime could change all of that for Kingdom, and it seems the series is going to go in on such a change.

After all, reports went live recently which confirmed Kingdom is coming back to TV. After a long hiatus, a third season of the show will be released, and fans have learned new details about the project.

Thanks to one anime profiler, fans on social media got one major update on the third season. According to Spytrue, it seems the season will have a new staff compared with its last season. There is no set list for the crew, but it appears Kingdom will still be overseen by Studio Pierrot, the company behind hits like Naruto and Bleach. Still, fans are worried a big series like this might be a lot for the studio to handle as it is currently working on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Black Clover.

The second update comes from the anime’s official Twitter page. A new post went up which confirmed season three is slated for an April 2020 release. Kingdom fans knew the show was schedule to come out next year, but it seems they will not have to wait until the Fall to check out the series.

Will you be checking out this long-awaite season when it goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Kingdom was created by Yasuhira Hara for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2006. The story is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Shin and Hyou. When the latter dies, Shin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Shin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ei Sei of Qin unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart. The series was adapted into an anime series that ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2014, and has been adapted for an English-language release by Funimation.