Konosuba Movie Reveals Release Date

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! was one of the most popular anime series ever since fans saw its twists on the popular Isekai subgenre, and fans have been waiting for the anime to come back in some capacity ever since the second season came to an end in 2017. It may not be a full third season, but the series will be returning with a huge new movie later this Summer.

But when exactly will the new film premiere? Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! Crimson Legend announced on its official website that the film will be premiering August 20th in Japan. Unfortunately, there are no details about a potential release outside Japan as of this writing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The website also confirmed that Machico, who performed the opening themes for both seasons of the original anime series, will be returning to perform the film’s theme song. The trio of Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness’ voice actors will be performing the new ending theme, much like they did for the anime series as well.

Although the new film will be produced by J.C. Staff rather than Studio Deen (who produced the original anime series), Crimson Legend sees a return of many of the anime’s key staff as the film will be directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda.

Returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun. The first trailer for the film teased an exploration into Megumin’s family home and past, and thus teases more of the meaning behind the “Crimson Legend” subtitle.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!