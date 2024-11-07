Major Anime Video Game Stuns Fans With Cancellation Announcement

Video games and anime go together like peanut butter and chocolate. This year alone, countless gamers are still glued to their couches taking on the roles of hundreds of Dragon Ball characters thanks to the release of the critically acclaimed fighting game, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. Zenless Zone Zero might not be based on an established anime franchise, but the mobile game definitely leans into the anime aesthetic and has garnered quite the following in doing so. Unfortunately, all that glitters isn’t gold when it comes to the anime video game world, as a major mobile game has announced that it is closing up shop early next year.

Konosuba -God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World- has been one of the premiere isekai series in the anime world. Following its star, Kazuma Satou, the cynical hero finds himself dying in his world, only to be transported to another that is fit to bursting with magic and mysticism. Given the opportunity to bring one item with him from his old life to his new one, Kazuma makes the startling request to bring Aqua, the goddess who proposed this new world, with him on his quest. Joined by the likes of the powerful brawler Darkness and explosion wizard Megumin, the band of adventurers attempt to carve out a living for themselves in this new world while taking on some wild threats. Unfortunately, gamers won’t be able to take on these threats as they once had in one of Konosuba’s biggest gaming entries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Studio Drive

Fantastic Days Ends

Konosuba: Fantasy Days hit the scene as a mobile game in 2021 worldwide, previously arriving in Japan in 2020. In a sad statement, Sumzap, the company responsible for the game, confirmed that Fantastic Days would shutter its doors on January 30th, 2025. In a new statement, Smzap did share the news that they would release new updates for the game prior to its closing,

“Thank you very much for playing “KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Fantastic Days.” This time, we would like to inform you that “KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Fantastic Days” has been discontinued. We will be terminating our service on Thursday, January 30, 2025. We have been supported by our players for a long time and have been working hard every day to provide better services. We have come to the conclusion that it will be difficult to continue providing services that satisfy our customers, and have therefore decided to end the service.”

Sumzap continues, “We deeply apologize to all our customers who have supported us up until now for this sudden announcement. Until the service ends, we will continue to add main stories and hold various events and campaigns. We hope you enjoy Kono Fan until the very end. We have also decided to create an offline version of the app so that players can continue to enjoy the story and interactions with the characters of Kono Fan even after the service ends. All the staff would like to once again express their gratitude for your support of Kono Fan so far.”

Konosuba’s Future

Konosuba recently ended its third season earlier this summer, and while a fourth season hasn’t been confirmed, it seems likely that the Isekai gang will return in some form or fashion. An OVA was announced that will continue the series though details regarding when fans can expect it and what the story itself will be remain a mystery.

Want to stay updated on one of Isekai’s biggest series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Konosuba and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Konosuba Official Website