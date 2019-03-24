‘Konosuba’ Movie Releases New Poster

Konosuba will soon be making its big comeback with a brand new movie, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend. There’s been a production studio change, but fans are anxious to see more of their favorite dysfunctional group in new anime adventures. Konosuba recently showed off a brand new trailer for the new film, and coupled it with a sleek new poster.

Officially revealed on the series’ Twitter account, the new poster for the film teases the returning group of favorites (with Yunyun more involved with the adventure this time around, it seems), and hints at more of the hilarious shenanigans to come. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crimson Legend will be directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda. Returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun.

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend is currently scheduled to release sometime this year in Japan. The film will be produced by J.C. Staff rather than Studio Deen, the studio behind the two seasons of the anime. But if fans are worried about the look of the new film, they can rest easy as much of the staff behind the anime series have returned to work on the new film.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!