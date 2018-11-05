‘Konosuba’ Announces New Dungeon RPG for PS4

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is such a popular anime series that fans have been wanting to see more ever since its second season wrapped in 2017. Not only will they have a new movie to look forward to, but a new video game as well.

Announced during the Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko 30th Anniversary Festival, Enterbrain is developing a dungeon role playing game based on the series for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

There are currently no pricing or release details for the game as of this writing, but the teaser video features tons of slick art and a new opening theme performed by Machico. A teaser visual for the game teases the game’s plot with the tagline, “The adventurous journey for the demon stone starts now,” as well.

Fans of the Konosuba series are having a wonderful time as the series is coming back in a couple of ways. Along with this new game, the series will be popping up in a special anime crossover with other Kadokawa series like Overlord and Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World-. The biggest release, however, is a a new film based on the series is currently scheduled for a release next year.

There are no details as to what to expect for the new film either, but it has been revealed that the film will be directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda. Returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun as well.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”