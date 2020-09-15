Konosuba Season 2 Reveals First Blu-ray Release Details

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is one of the most popular anime of the last few years, and now it's been revealed when fans will be able to purchase Season 2 of the series when it hit shelves on Blu-ray! Discotek Media recently held a special virtual presentation with fans where they announced many of their currently in the works home video releases, and they expanded further with their working partnership with Crunchyroll with this new Blu-ray for Konosuba's second season. For fans hoping to see the series all in one packagem Discotek has you covered!

Discotek Media announced the Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 2 Blu-ray will include the ten episodes from the second season along with the OVA special. It will include both the Japanese and English dubbed releases of the series, and currently on track for a release in 2021. Discotek Media will reveal more details about this release a later date. You can check out the announcement for yourself from Discotek Media's official Twitter account below:

Konosuba 2 is coming on Blu-ray! It includes the dub, includes the OVA, and it is coming next year! We know you guys loved the season 1 Blu-ray, so here is more! pic.twitter.com/ZwU9Hyp54C — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) September 15, 2020

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! has yet to announce a third season, but it's certainly one fans would want to see following the successful release of the franchise's first feature film outing, Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson. The original light novels for the series actually came to an end with its seventeenth volume earlier this Spring, so fans have been wondering when the anime would return to adapt the final adventures (even though there are still a number of them to go before reaching that light novel finale). It might be a while before the third season hits, if it ever does, so revisiting the first two seasons on home video is the right move for now!

