Konosuba Season 3 Shares First Look at Episode 2

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is currently working its way through the highly anticipated third season, and Season 3 has given fans the first look at what to expect for Episode 2! Konosuba is just one of the big Isekai anime franchises returning for new episodes as part of the very competitive Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the first episode of the new season threw fans right back into the mix with Kazuma's party and their shenanigans following everything that happened during the Crimson Legend movie. But now it's time for the new season's story to truly begin.

Konosuba Season 3's premiere ended with the tease for the real next arc of the series as Kazuma is invited by royalty to tell them of his adventures, and naturally Kazuma, Aqua, and Megumin are ready to take advantage of the opportunity (while Darkness protests profusely). Giving fans the first look at what to expect from the next episode, Konosuba Season 3 has shared the preview stills for Episode 2 showcasing the new faces Kazuma's party will soon meet. Check them out below:

“KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world! 3” episode 2 preview screenshots 1/2

Trailer: https://t.co/nVq2wJVFIy

Official website (JP): https://t.co/lJzo7I3GXP

©2024 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね／KADOKAWA／このすば3製作委員会 pic.twitter.com/M0gs5UtyYA — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) April 15, 2024

“KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world! 3” episode 2 preview screenshots 2/2

Trailer: https://t.co/nVq2wJVFIy

Official website (JP): https://t.co/lJzo7I3GXP

©2024 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね／KADOKAWA／このすば3製作委員会 pic.twitter.com/znp41mK26s — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) April 15, 2024

How to Watch Konosuba Season 3 Episode 2

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 Episode 2 will be premiering on Wednesday, April 17th, and you can find it exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. You can currently check out the new season premiere along with the first two seasons and Konosuba -God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Legend of Crimson movie (which you'll need to see to fully catch up with the canon leading into the new season) streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

As for what to expect from the new season, Crunchyroll teases Konosuba – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World Season 3 as such, "The dysfunctional party is back, but they may be short a member soon 'cause Kazuma is over it. Disillusioned with adventure, he wants to become a monk, but Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness call bull. However, the career dispute gets put on hold when a princess requests to hear all about their tales. Will the taste of fame at the royal castle keep them together or will this mark their farewell tour?"

What are you hoping to see in Konosuba Season 3's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!