Konosuba Season 3 Reveals New Characters, Voice Cast

Konosuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world! is finally returning for Season 3 of the anime next year, and the series has added some new characters to the roster ahead of the anime's premiere! Konosuba made a massive comeback with a new spin-off anime series exploring what Megumin was doing before she joined up with Kazuma's party, and this comeback is continuing with a return of the main anime proper as it's finally slated to release its third season. Konosuba will be bringing back Kazuma's party for wild new adventures, and some new faces will be brought along for the ride.

Konosuba Season 3 is currently scheduled to release some time in 2024, and the anime is getting ready with some new updates about what fans can expect to see in the new episodes. This includes some new characters added to the cast with the likes of Kanon Takao as Iris, Sayuri Yahagi as Claire, and Reina Ueda as Rain. You can check out the designs for each of the new characters making their debut in Konosuba's third season below.

What to Know for Konosuba Season 3

Konosuba Season 3 has not revealed a concrete release date for the anime as of this writing, but it will be making a premiere in Japan some time in 2024. These new additions to the voice cast will join a returning cast of Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Sato, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, Masakazu Nishida as Vanir, Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun, and more featured players. There will also be a returning staff as well but will have some shake ups behind the scenes.

Takaomi Kanasaki will be serving as chief director for new studio Drive (which is a different studio than the the one that produced the first two seasons and movie) with Yujiro Abe directing the series, Makoto Uezu returning for series composition, and Koichi Kikuta returning as character designer. If you wanted to catch up with Konosuba's anime franchise ahead of the new episodes, you can find the first two seasons, movie, and Megumin spin-off anime streaming with Crunchyroll.

