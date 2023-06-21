Konosuba Reveals Season 3 Release Window

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World is a major anime series in the Isekai genre. While the premise is similar to many other Isekai franchises, Konosuba is able to balance a level of action and comedy that has made it a fan favorite. With the series currently exploring the past of the explosive sorcerer known as Megumin in Konosuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World, a release window has been shared, along with a new poster, has arrived online.

Konosuba first arrived as a novel series in 2012 but has continued via new light novels, manga, and anime adaptations as its popularity continues to grow. When Kazuma Sato dies in the real world, he is given the opportunity to live a new life in a magical world that is fit to bursting with magic users and monsters. The twist is that we Kazuma is offered an object to take with him, he decides to choose the goddess Aqua, who offered him the deal in the first place. The Isekai franchise also was able to release its own feature-length film, throwing a new adventure at Kazuma and his band of idiosyncratic warriors.

Konosuba Season 3 – 2024

The Official Twitter Account for the Konosuba anime revealed that the third season would arrive in 2024. Here is the translation for the Tweet featured below, "Yes, Let's go on an adventure. A Blessing To This Wonderful World 3 TV Anime will be broadcast in 2024. Ultra Teaser visual has been released. Please look forward to the continuation of the adventure woven by Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness."

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of Kazuma Sato and his band of adventurers in Konosuba, here's an official description of the isekai series, "After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long..."