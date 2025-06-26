2025’s Strangest Romance Anime Is Getting a Live-Action Movie

Romance is one of the most fluid genres, and can be blended with almost any other genre to create a unique story. Kowloon Generic Romance, 2025’s best romance anime so far, takes this idea to the next level by blending a workplace romantic comedy with sci-fi and thriller elements to create an intriguing and mind-bending mystery. The anime has already wowed viewers, but it’s time for fans to be even more confused as the story is being retold in live-action.

Kowloon Generic Romance is based on the manga by Jun Mayuzuki, which was first serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2019. Arvo Animation produced the anime adaptation, which premiered as part of the Spring 2025 anime line-up. Both the manga and the anime are firm fan favorites, boasting great reviews and reactions online. Fans are now hoping that the live-action movie will live up to the same standards.

Kowloon Generic Romance Is Getting a Live-Action Movie

Kowloon Generic Romance‘s live-action movie was first announced in December last year, four months before the anime began airing. Over the past few months, fans of Mayuzuki’s manga have been drip-fed pieces of information about the film. But we finally have our hands on the first full trailer, and it perfectly captures the eclectic and ominous vibe of the series.

The live-action movie adaptation is directed by Chihiro Ikeda (Insomniacs After School), who co-wrote the screenplay with Kiyoto Wada. Interestingly, much of the movie was shot on location in Taiwan, close to the real streets of Kowloon. The film stars Riho Yoshioka as Reiko Kujirai, with Koshi Mizukami playing her enigmatic crush, Hajime Kudou.

The trailer also revealed the film’s main theme song. The Japanese rock band Kroi has performed the song “HAZE” for the film. Kroi are known for providing tracks for the likes of Sakamoto Days and Bucchigiri?!

What Is Kowloon Generic Romance About?

To boil Kowloon Generic Romance down into a few short sentences is an almost impossible task… but here goes. Set in the Kowloon Fortress city, the story follows Reiko as she learns to embrace her newfound feelings for her co-worker, Hajime. However, her feelings aren’t exactly new. After their first date, Reiko discovers that Hajime is hiding a dark secret and that they both have a mysterious shared past.

Kowloon Generic Romance‘s live-action movie adaptation is slated to release in Japanese theaters on August 29th, 2025.

