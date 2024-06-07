Primal Writer Announced For Samurai Dinosaur Series, Kyoryu

Mark Andrews didn't just direct Pixar's Brave but was also a writer on two of Genndy Tartakovsky's biggest animated series, Samurai Jack and Primal. Once again entering into a prehistoric setting, Andrews has been tapped as a showrunner on the project, Kyoryu. The creator wasn't just confirmed to be a part of this wild new project, but it was also revealed just how far along Kyoryu is to hitting the small screen with its new original series.

The outlet Variety confirmed Andrews' involvement with the project, with the showrunner sharing the following statement, "Dinosaurs in postapocalyptic Japan?' I want to see that show without even knowing what the story's about! We're going to give the audience way more than they bargained for." Andrews then touched upon working with the company Floating Rock and his excitement to help forge this story focusing on samurai dinosaurs, "Why Floating Rock? We totally synced up right from the start… this is a fantastic group. They're a startup, but they've got a ton of experience, energy and great ideas. They're rebels, and I love that. So yes, let's take the hill… they established the field and I immediately wanted to do battle. Let's do this!"

Kyoryu's Short Film That Started It All

Floating Rock previously had released a proof-of-concept video last year that has already garnered millions of views. The two-and-a-half-minute video sees a dialogue-free adventure focusing on some wild-looking dinosaurs that fit the samurai aesthetic. While the series is currently in production, no platform has been confirmed to house Kyoryu as of the writing of this article.

Also in the Variety article, Floating Rock co-founder Lukas Niklaus confirmed that the series is "deep in development". Niklaus stated the following when it comes to Kyoryu, "Story sessions with Mark have been incredible… I come out of every session thinking, 'holy ****, this is amazing!' We're making so much progress."

If you're looking to learn more about Kyoryu, the original YouTube channel has a description of the world fit to bursting with dinosaur samurai, "Amidst the ruins of a post-apocalyptic Japan, genetically re-engineered dinosaurs have survived humans and become the dominant species. Ancient primal instincts ignite modern tribal wars, and the ultimate survivors must navigate a world where the balance of power has shifted in ways no one could have foreseen."

