Kyoto Animation Suspect Identified, Possible Motive Emerges

Following the terrible tragedy that befell Kyoto Animation Studio earlier this week which resulted in the death of 33 people and 36 injured overall, a suspect was taken into custody by Japanese authorities. More details about the suspect and his motives have been discovered by authorities according the news outlet, Hollywood Reporter. Campaigns of support have arisen for the beloved animation studio with the hashtag, #PrayForKyoAni spreading around social media from fans and general users looking to share their condolences.

The Hollywood Reporter shared details about the 41 year old responsible for the arson attack via their Official Twitter Account:

A 41-year-old man poured what is suspected to be gasoline around the Kyoto City building before setting fire to it. The suspect was arrested and has reportedly admitted to the crime. Developing details: https://t.co/F3g7fsPaFm — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 18, 2019

Reported b the news outlet, the following details were discovered:

“According to local news reports, the arsonist, who used large quantities of gasoline to set fire to the three-story concrete building, appears to believe the studio had stolen his ideas.

The man burned himself while igniting the fire and ran away from the building badly injured. He rang the doorbell of an elderly woman’s house nearby only to collapse in the street before she could answer. On seeing the badly burned and shoeless suspect, she hosed him down with water.

When police arrived soon afterward, they confirmed the man’s identity from his driver’s license and asked him why he had done what he did. “They copied my ideas,” he was overheard by bystanders telling the police in an agitated manner. The man was also heard shouting, “They stole my novel, that’s why I lit the fire,” according to the Kyoto Shimbun newspaper’s Friday morning edition.”

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the “first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo”, Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future. With a quote reported in the NHK article as “Kyoto Animation having an indelible impact on Japan’s Animation industry”, the studio must be respected for its contributions to the medium.

UPDATE: The Hollywood Reporter has updated details in relation to the incident, releasing new information about the incident as well as the victims themselves. Unfortunately, the death count has risen to 34 with one of the injured succumbing to their wounds.

We here at Comicbook.com will report any further details regarding this terrible tragedy. Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with those affected by this attack.