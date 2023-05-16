Netflix Teases Mystery Ladybug & Cat Noir Release

Are you ready for something miraculous? Well, if you are a fan of Ladybug and Cat Noir, you better brace yourselves. Not long ago, Netflix shared a teaser on social media about the hit superheroes, and the site seems to have a mysterious gift on the way for fans.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix Geeked shared a simple post earlier today featuring the amulets worn by our heroes in Ladybug & Cat Noir. "Something miraculous is coming tomorrow," the post reads. And of course, fans of the animated series are geeked given the impending release of Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie.

something miraculous is coming tomorrow ✨🐞🐈‍⬛🦋✨ pic.twitter.com/V333MlvfXU — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 16, 2023

After all, the artwork shared by Netflix is high quality, and it is very similar in style to what we've seen of the superhero movie thus far. Right now, netizens are betting Netflix is geared up to debut the English trailer for Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie. Earlier this year, the film's French trailer launched as the animated title comes from France. So if we are lucky, Netflix will give us a full look at the big movie tomorrow.

If you are not familiar with Ladybug & Cat Noir, you should know the series has kept fans on edge for years with its film. The movie will mark the first for the superhero show, and it was originally announced in 2018 by Jeremy Zag, the series creator. Production began a year later before a slew of delays spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic came around. Not long ago, fans learned Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie had landed a release date in France for Summer 2023. So if Netflix is involved with the movie's trailer drop, perhaps the streaming service will help distribute the movie globally.

For now, we will have to wait and see what Ladybug & Cat Noir has in store. If you want to catch up with the pair, you can watch the pair's television show on Hulu or Disney+ depending on your region. Seasons one through five are finished, and recent reports confirmed Ladybug & Cat Noir has been okayed for a sixth season.

What do you think of this mysterious Netflix teaser...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.