‘Land of the Lustrous’ English Dub to Stream on HIDIVE

The English dub for the popular 2017 anime series Land of the Lustrous may have had its cast revealed late last year, but it’s only now announced that the English (and Spanish, for that matter) dub would be streaming over at HIDIVE.

While the announcement’s only just now been made, the expectation had been that it would appear on the service ever since it was announced. HIDIVE previously streaming the show internationally as it aired, and it added it to the service for United States and Canada last year after the shuttering of Amazon’s Anime Strike.

The English cast includes Sarah Wiedenheft as Phos, Savanna Menzel as Diamond, Shelley Calene-Black as Rutile, Brian Mathis as Kongo, Genevieve Simmons as Bort, Avery Smithhart as Cinnabar, and more. The English dub is set to stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The dub is set to start on Wednesdays beginning January 23rd.

For those unfamiliar, here’s how Sentai Filmworks describes the series:

“No matter what the odds, life will find a way to continue, with young Phos and the other gems as the ultimate proof. Instead of flesh, their bodies are made of living crystal, allowing them to survive in a world too toxic for any human. But their gem bodies also attract a terrible danger: the Lunarians, who hunt the gems and use their shattered forms to fabricate jewelry and ornaments. The gems with the strongest forms defend the others, but Phos is too weak and brittle to fight. Instead, Phos is ordered to compile an encyclopedia; but could that research discover hidden secrets that could help the gems? Join Phos, the toxic Cinnabar, the powerful Bort, the valiant Diamond, and others in a glittering world unlike anything you have seen before: the LAND OF THE LUSTROUS!”