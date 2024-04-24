Land of The Lustrous Hypes Final Chapter With New Promo Poster

Land of The Lustrous has come to an end so now is the time to say goodbye.

There are quite a few anime franchises that are coming to an end, with some heavy hitters like One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen being some examples of manga that are in their final sagas. Land of The Lustrous might not be a mover and shaker, but it had a dedicated fanbase and a long-running manga series. The final chapter has now arrived in Japan and a new promotional poster has been released to give the manga a worthy send-off.

Land of The Lustrous first began in 2012 in Kodansha, and warranted an anime adaptation that brought the story of Phos to life. The series did become popular enough to receive an anime adaptation, but following its first season, no news has come about the remainder of the manga hitting the small screen. The original anime series was brought to life by Studio Orange, who anime fans might know best for their work on the likes of Trigun Stampede and Beastars.

A Lustrous Land Ends

The Land of The Lustrous came to an end with its 108th chapter. While creator Haruko Ichikawa has yet to announce any new projects in the manga world, the mangaka has earned a rest following the decade-plus worth of stories that made up the popular manga series. With Beastars' final season set to be released next year from ORANGE, perhaps the Studio might have the time to return to this fictional locale.

(Photo: Morning Afternoon)

If you haven't heard of The Land of Lustrous before now, the anime adaptation can currently be streamed on HIDIVE. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "In a world inhabited by crystalline lifeforms called The Lustrous, every unique gem must fight for their way of life against the threat of lunarians who would turn them into decorations. Phosphophyllite, the most fragile and brittle of gems, longs to join the battle. When Phos is instead assigned to complete a natural history of their world, it sounds like a dull and pointless task. But this new job brings Phos into contact with Cinnabar, a gem forced to live in isolation. Can Phos's seemingly mundane assignment lead both Phos and Cinnabar to the fulfillment they desire?"

Via Ani News