Last Call for the Giant Pokemon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair

If you’re a Pokemon fan that’s been on the fence about owning the legendary Pokemon Snorlax bean bag chair, now would be a good time to make a decision if you want one for Christmas. It’s listed as having “limited quantities”, and when it sold out the first time it was gone for months.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokemon Snorlax bean bag chair measures 4-feet tall and 2-feet wide, which makes it just big enough for a comfortable nap. You can order it on ThinkGeek right now while supplies last, and it’s never been on sale so the $149.99 price tag (plus shipping) is likely as good as it’s going to get. If there’s still room left in the budget, these snoring Snorlax slippers are the perfect companion.