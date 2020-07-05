Anime Fandom Rallies Behind Laura Bailey After the Actress Shares Recent Death Threats

Laura Bailey is one of the most active voice actors out there, and she has plenty of fans to her credit. Of course, there are haters no matter what gig you take, but the actress has found herself speaking out against a slew of death threats she has received. Now, the anime fandom is rising up to support the actress along with thousands of others to show the actress how loved she is in the industry.

For those needing a bit of context, the ordeal comes down to Bailey's work on The Last of Us II. The game debuted earlier this year to top scores, but some vocal fans were very upset by its content. One of the major gripes touted by those fans was Abby, a new character to the series. Bailey was in charge of the newcomer, and she has opened up about the harassment she has received over the character.

Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here... but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers. Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGyULWPpNu — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 3, 2020

As you can see above, the threats and abuse have been intense, and it is no surprise Bailey spoke out about it. Thousands of fans were quick to rally behind Bailey, and a number of anime actors followed suits. From Dragon Ball to One Piece and beyond, some of the top actors in the industry voiced their support for Bailey.

You can see some of the rallying tweets in the slides below. They are just some of the thousands out there backing up the actress. Her work on projects like Critical Role has made her a prominent figure in the geek community, and her anime resume speaks for itself. After all, the actress voices Kid Trunks in Dragon Ball along with Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket), Maka Albarn (Soul Eater), and Lust (Fullmetal Alchemist).

