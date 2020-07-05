Anime Fandom Rallies Behind Laura Bailey After the Actress Shares Recent Death Threats

By Megan Peters

Laura Bailey is one of the most active voice actors out there, and she has plenty of fans to her credit. Of course, there are haters no matter what gig you take, but the actress has found herself speaking out against a slew of death threats she has received. Now, the anime fandom is rising up to support the actress along with thousands of others to show the actress how loved she is in the industry.

For those needing a bit of context, the ordeal comes down to Bailey's work on The Last of Us II. The game debuted earlier this year to top scores, but some vocal fans were very upset by its content. One of the major gripes touted by those fans was Abby, a new character to the series. Bailey was in charge of the newcomer, and she has opened up about the harassment she has received over the character.

As you can see above, the threats and abuse have been intense, and it is no surprise Bailey spoke out about it. Thousands of fans were quick to rally behind Bailey, and a number of anime actors followed suits. From Dragon Ball to One Piece and beyond, some of the top actors in the industry voiced their support for Bailey.

You can see some of the rallying tweets in the slides below. They are just some of the thousands out there backing up the actress. Her work on projects like Critical Role has made her a prominent figure in the geek community, and her anime resume speaks for itself. After all, the actress voices Kid Trunks in Dragon Ball along with Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket), Maka Albarn (Soul Eater), and Lust (Fullmetal Alchemist).

Have you sent Bailey your support yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Preach

prevnext

What Mirio Says Goes

prevnext

Well Said

prevnext

Facts on Facts

prevnext

Rise Up

prevnext

We've Got You

prevnext

Self-Care to the Extreme

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of