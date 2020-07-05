Anime Fandom Rallies Behind Laura Bailey After the Actress Shares Recent Death Threats
Laura Bailey is one of the most active voice actors out there, and she has plenty of fans to her credit. Of course, there are haters no matter what gig you take, but the actress has found herself speaking out against a slew of death threats she has received. Now, the anime fandom is rising up to support the actress along with thousands of others to show the actress how loved she is in the industry.
For those needing a bit of context, the ordeal comes down to Bailey's work on The Last of Us II. The game debuted earlier this year to top scores, but some vocal fans were very upset by its content. One of the major gripes touted by those fans was Abby, a new character to the series. Bailey was in charge of the newcomer, and she has opened up about the harassment she has received over the character.
Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here... but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers.
Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGyULWPpNu— Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 3, 2020
As you can see above, the threats and abuse have been intense, and it is no surprise Bailey spoke out about it. Thousands of fans were quick to rally behind Bailey, and a number of anime actors followed suits. From Dragon Ball to One Piece and beyond, some of the top actors in the industry voiced their support for Bailey.
You can see some of the rallying tweets in the slides below. They are just some of the thousands out there backing up the actress. Her work on projects like Critical Role has made her a prominent figure in the geek community, and her anime resume speaks for itself. After all, the actress voices Kid Trunks in Dragon Ball along with Tohru Honda (Fruits Basket), Maka Albarn (Soul Eater), and Lust (Fullmetal Alchemist).
Ummm, if you have any issue whatsoever with @LauraBaileyVO then there is a serious problem with you. https://t.co/ZbtGih6Wwf— Christopher Sabat (@JustChrisSabat) July 4, 2020
I wish the kids sending these messages would take an Intro to Theatre class. Then maybe they could recognize the actor behind their feels and tack a “excellent work, thank you 🙏🏽 “ on the end of their statement.
(ps I’m playing- got the Ellie Edition. Great work @LauraBaileyVO) https://t.co/pA58P4KUmq— Ricco Fajardo (@RiccoFajardo) July 4, 2020
I’ve been trying to figure out what to say to this, but everything I could say is obvious to everyone other than people who can’t tell the difference between fiction and reality. This world is scary. You are loved.— Colleen Clinkenbeard (@ccarrollbeard) July 4, 2020
This is so monstrous. I don't understand how people can be like this.— Dani Carr (@ItsDaniCarr) July 3, 2020
You are a magnificent actor and brave individual to stand up to these attacks. They are cowards hiding behind the internet. I love you.— Sam Riegel (@samriegel) July 3, 2020
I’m so sorry Laura. We all have your back— Cristina Vee (@CristinaVee) July 3, 2020
I’m so sorry, Laura. Wish I couldn’t say I sympathized. Take care of yourself ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3DJmNdGGIk— Lindsay Jones (@IAmLindsayJones) July 4, 2020
