Shinichiro Watanabe’s Lazarus Sets Adult Swim Release Date With New Trailer: Watch

Lazarus, a new anime from Cowboy Bebop and Carole & Tuesday director Shinchiro Watanabe, is coming to Adult Swim this April, and a new trailer has been released to help celebrate. Shinichiro Watanabe has been behind some of the biggest anime classics ever with hits like Samurai Champloo and Space Dandy, so when it was first announced that the director had a new project in the works with Adult Swim the excitement was palpable. The anime has been steadily making progress since then, and now fans are finally going to get to see the fruits of that labor when Lazarus makes its debut this Spring.

Adult Swim has officially announced that Lazarus will be making its debut on Saturday, April 5th at midnight as part of the Toonami programming block. The episodes will be airing in English, with the episodes then being available for streaming the next day on Max. English-language encore airings will then debut every Thursday at midnight beginning April 10th. To celebrate the confirmation of the release date, Adult Swim has also launched a new trailer for Lazarus that you can check out in the video above. You can also find its newest poster below.

What to Know for Lazarus’ Premiere

Lazarus will be making its debut with Adult Swim on Saturday, April 5th at midnight as part of the Toonami block with its English language release, and episodes will then be available for streaming with Max the next day. There will be encore premieres of the English language episodes every Thursday at midnight beginning April 10th, but the Japanese release with English subtitles will be premiering soon as well. English subtitled episodes with Japanese audio will release in the United States on Adult Swim and Max 30 days after their initial English-language premiere, so fans will have many ways to check it out.

Produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Studio MAPPA, Shinichiro Watanabe will direct Lazarus with action sequences designed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski. The music score will include artists such as jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, producer, DJ, and musician Floating Points, and producer, DJ, and musician Bonobo. The English voice cast has been announced as well with David Matranga as Dr. Skinner, Jade Kelly as Hersch, Jack Stansbury as Axel, Luci Christian as Chris, Bryson Baugus as Leland, Jovan Jackson as Doug, Annie Wild as Elaina, and Sean Patrick Judge as Abel.

What Is Lazarus About?

As for what to expect from Shinichiro Watanabe’s new anime series, Adult Swim begins to tease Lazarus as such, “The year is 2052. The world seemed to be on the verge of unprecedented peace and stability, and the painkiller drug “Hapna” developed by a lauded neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has had a lot to do with it. Pervasive throughout the world with no known side effects, Hapna is said to have freed humanity from pain. But then, Skinner suddenly disappeared off the face of the earth.”

The synopsis continues with, “Three years later, he re-emerges as a prophet who brings countless deaths and the end of civilization. Hapna is designed with a fatal, retroactive effect, which manifests three years after ingestion, even by those who have only taken it once. Just thirty days remain until humanity is doomed to extinction. The only way to save the world is to get the cure that only Skinner knows. For that we must first find him. ‘Lazarus’ is a team of five agents gathered from various corners of the world to do just that. Can they save humanity? And what is Skinner’s true purpose?”