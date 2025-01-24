Cowboy Bebop Creator’s Lazarus Anime Sets Release Window in New Promo

Critically acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe, best known for his works in Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo is working on a TV original, Lazarus. Animated by Studio MAPPA, this Sci-Fi anime will air thirteen episodes. Although the exact release date has yet to be confirmed, the official account of Lazarus’ anime on X confirms it will begin airing in April 2025. The account also shares a gorgeous key visual introducing the major characters Eleina, Christine, Axel, Doug, and Leland. Written and directed by Shinichirō Watanabe, the anime has a long list of talents working in the team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick series, is contributing to the action design of the anime. This collaboration ensures that the anime will feature high-impact action sequences. Watanabe aims to blend Stahelski’s expertise in choreographing cinematic action with the stellar animation style of Studio MAPPA. The anime project was announced in July 2023 and created quite a buzz thanks to the collaboration between Watanabe and Stahelski. Additionally, the soundtrack will feature jazz-influenced compositions by renowned musicians like Bonobo, Kamasi Washington, and Floating Points.

[RELATED: Shinichirō Watanabe’s Lazarus Reveals Poster Ahead of 2025 Release]

What Is the Plot of Lazarus’ Anime?

In the year 2052, the world has entered an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity. This is all thanks to a groundbreaking miracle drug called Hapuna, developed by Dr. Skinner, a Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist. The drug not only cures all diseases but also boosts human health and longevity, making it a cornerstone of this utopian era. After introducing the drug, Dr. Skinner vanishes into thin air. He returns after three years only to reveal a terrifying truth. After consuming the drug, the person will live for only three and a half years.

It’s already been three years since the drug was developed, meaning everyone who took it will have six months to live. The world is plunged into chaos as their end seems near. To counter the threat, an elite task force called Lazarus is formed. The team must track down Dr. Skinner who has gone into hiding again. They also have to develop a vaccine to save humanity before the time is up. The story centers around Axel Gilberto, a young fugitive with a knack for breaking out of prison and evading the police. With his exceptional skills, he’s deemed the perfect candidate to join Team Lazarus. The anime has yet to announce a streaming platform. However, it will broadcast weekly episodes on Tokyo TV in Japan.

MAPPA

H/T: @lazarus_jp