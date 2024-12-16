MAPPA’s Underrated Isekai Sleeper Hit Reveals Season 2 Release Window

Nearly two years after its release, Studio MAPPA’s hit isekai series, Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill, is finally returning with a new season, and fans finally have a release window to look forward to. Based on the popular light novels by Ren Eguchi, MAPPA’s take on Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill charmed fans back in 2023, and after a long wait, fans can finally look forward to more of Mukouda’s culinary adventures.

The official X account for the anime recently confirmed that season 2 of Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill will be releasing in 2025. The announcement was accompanied by a picture of Yuma Uchida and Satoshi Hino, the voices of Mukouda and Fel respectively holding a plushie of Sui, the adorable slime familiar voiced by Hina Kino. Though not much else has been revealed about season 2 just yet, fans can likely expect Uchida and Hino to reprise their roles in the upcoming installment.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Returns in 2025

Though season 2 of Campfire Cooking was first announced in October 2023, MAPPA has been largely silent regarding the franchise ever since, making the update about the release window a pleasant surprise for fans of the series. Season 1 of Campfire Cooking aired between January and March of 2023, and though the series may seem like your typical isekai, it has proven to be one of MAPPA’s sleeper hits.

The 2025 release window for season 2 is also set to perfectly coincide with the English release of the manga’s final volume releasing on January 15th, 2025. The upcoming year is also shaping up to be an exciting one for MAPPA, which has many highly anticipated projects such as Lazarus, Zenshu, and season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen coming up.

For fans who may not be acquainted with the series, Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill follows Tsuyoshi Mukouda, a Japanese salaryman reincarnated into a fantastical world to aid in the ongoing wars against demons. However, Mukouda finds himself with a ridiculous Online Grocery skill that is seemingly useless in combat but allows him to procure ingredients and items from back home. Thus, unable and unwilling to become a hero, Mukouda sets out on an adventure across the lands, making powerful allies along the way with his scrumptious meals.

Source: tonsuki_anime/X