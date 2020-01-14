New League of Legends Character Debuts with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Nod

Today is a big one for fans of League of Legends. At last, the popular game welcome a new character that anime fans didn’t even know they needed. The official League of Legends Twitter shared a promo all about the newcomer named Sett, and anime fans had to do a double take towards the end. After all, it’s not everyday a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure reference pops out in the wild, but this one was hard to miss.

For those who are not caught up on the big news, Sett is available on League of Legends starting today. The character is classified as a Juggernaut given their status, but Sett is also down to melee. In fact, JoJo fans might as well imagine the fighter yelling MUDA MUDA MUDA every time he takes a swing.

As you can see in the video below, the promo spotlighting Sett shows off his tactical skills. Gamers were quick to bite on the reel as it gave them an idea of how Sett can be used best. But for anime fans, they honed in on the clip’s final shot as Sett is seen walking towards an opponent from behind.

The scene is hard to miss given its dramatic lighting, and JoJo lovers will recognize it from the get-go. The shot sets up the infamous Jotaro versus Dio scene where they approach one another. Clearly, Sett is supposed to be some kind of inheritor of the JoJo spirit, and League of Legends will become all the more interesting for it.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.