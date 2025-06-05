Lilo & Stitch Get an Anime Makeover Following Live-Action Movie

Lilo & Stitch is currently dominating the pop culture conversation. Disney’s live-action remake is currently raking it in at the box office, despite divisive reactions from fans, and the beloved animated movie and its sequels are shooting up the rankings on Disney+. Now, the adorably vicious blue alien is invading the medium of anime, as the eponymous characters have just received an anime makeover to commemorate the new live-action film.

The original Lilo & Stitch was released in 2002 and quickly became an animated classic. Directed by Chris Sanders, the film follows the blue alien as he crash-lands on Earth and is adopted by Lilo and her older sister Nani, who are both struggling with the loss of their parents. The 2025 live-action remake has caused a wave of controversy online, firstly due to the bad rap Disney’s live-action remakes are receiving, but also for changing core elements of the original movie. Thankfully, the new anime version will leave fans of the original film feeling nostalgic.

Lilo & Stitch Gets an Anime Makeover

The Lilo & Stitch anime short was released on the official Walt Disney Studios Japan YouTube channel to commemorate the live-action movie’s release in Japan on June 6th. Titled “Ohana” (referencing the Hawaiian term for “family,” which was famously used in the original film), the short recaptures some of the most iconic moments from the original film. Lilo discovers Stitch, who proceeds to throw plates at her while she chases him with a pillow. This cuts to the pair of them riding a surfboard with Lilo’s older sister Nani holding them up, while Nani’s boyfriend David surfs beside them.

The short anime film was illustrated by Japanese comedian and illustrator Tekken. Disney fans might recognise the artist’s work, as they have previously collaborated with the studio, making flipbook animation videos for BIG HERO 6 and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Lilo & Stitch‘s Anime Captures the Heart of the Series

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will forever remain a battleground for fans of the original movie to fight over the various changes Disney made in the adaptation process. Say what you will about the 2025 version, but Tekken’s short animation perfectly captures the spirit and joy of the original, while honing in on the familial aspect.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch is currently screening in theaters. The original animated movie and its many sequels are all streaming on Disney+. The new anime short can be viewed for free on YouTube (and found above).

H/T: Walt Disney Studios Japan