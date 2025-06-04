Disney’s Bringing One Classic Back to TV After Nearly 20 Years

A classic animated series is coming back to the Disney Channel nearly 20 years after it ended its run as Lilo & Stitch: The Series is coming back later this month as part of a special day of programming. It’s been a big year for Lilo & Stitch as the live-action remake for the classic animated film has now made its way to theaters, and is taking over the box office pretty much every day since its initial release. It’s been such a hit with fans that it looks like Stitch is about to poise the same kind of takeover he did all those years ago.

Lilo & Stitch has been doing so well for the franchise overall that interest in Stitch is at an all time high. Fans who watched the classic version of the film many decades ago are introducing their children to the character with the new live-action remake, and Disney Channel is going all out for the occasion by bringing back another classic later this June. As announced by Disney Channel Television Animation’s social media, Lilo & Stitch: The Series is coming back on June 26th as part of Stitch Day.

What Is Stitch Day?

Disney Channel has announced that as part of its plans for June 2025 will include a celebration of “Stitch Day” on June 26th that will include rerun episodes of Lilo & Stitch: The Series. Unfortunately as part of this initial announcement it has yet to be revealed how many episodes will be shown, or which of the episodes will air, but it’s a pretty big occasion. For fans who might not know, June 26th is “Stitch Day” because it’s also Stitch’s name before he meets Lilo. He’s known as “Experiment 626,” and that number carries a lot of weight with the original animated series.

Lilo & Stitch stars as the story where Lilo meets an escaped dangerous alien from outer space, and the two of them bond into a makeshift family. It’s what’s seen in the live-action remake (with some pretty big changes), but both of the versions essentially have the same kind of flow before they come to an end. But for many fans who might not have kept up with the franchise, Lilo & Stitch by no means ended there. It actually continued with multiple sequels and a full TV series keeping up the adventures.

What Is Lilo & Stitch: The Series?

Lilo & Stitch actually had a few animated series coming after the original film, but the one coming back comes after the release of Stitch! The Movie. This sequel saw the previous 625 experiments end up making their way to Hawaii and sparks a whole new adventure for the duo as they now need to track down and trap all of Stitch’s escaped siblings. Lilo & Stitch: The Series went on for two seasons and 65 episodes in total, and even came to an end with its own sequel film, Leroy & Stitch in 2006. So it’s been a very long time since this show’s been on TV.

Lilo & Stitch: The Series continued the story long after the events of the original animated film, and is likely going to be brand new for many fans who had no idea it existed. Thankfully, if you wanted to check out more of the classic animated series in the meantime, you can now stream Lilo & Stitch: The Series with Disney+. But part of the fun of this comeback is waiting to see what airs as part of the special broadcast on Disney Channel later this month, so you might want to wait until then to join in.