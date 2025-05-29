A Disney Animated Classic Tops Streaming Charts as Reboot Hits Theaters

Nearly 23 years after its release, Lilo & Stitch is at the top of the streaming charts this week. The original 2002 animated movie is making a major resurgence as the new live-action remake dominates the box office. In fact, according to Flix Patrol, the whole franchise is benefiting. Lilo & Stitch (2002) the number one movie on Disney+ this week by a long shot, while four spinoffs and sequels are in the top 10 as well. The only title missing is Lilo & Stitch: The Series, which is not in the top 10 TV shows on the platform. The booming numbers may represent fans comparing the two version of this story, as well as younger viewers’ hunger for more content, among other factors.

Lilo & Stitch (2025) just hit theaters on Friday, and it exceeded all expectations in its opening weekend. The movie broke the record for Memorial Day weekend box office sales that has stood for over a decade. At the same time, reviews of the movie are mixed, with many critics and fans disliking some of the changes made to the story and the characters. It should be no surprise that some of those viewers went home to revisit the original, recalibrating their memories of the story and making comparisons.

Lilo & Stitch sits squarely at the top of the Disney+ movie charts for this week, followed by the streamer’s at-home preview, Lilo & Stitch: A Special Look. Behind that is Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch has a Glitch at number 3, with Stitch! The Movie coming in fifth place. Finally, the movie Leroy & Stitch is the number 8 movie on the platform this week.

These are not in order of release, chronology, or critical acclaim. The original Lilo & Stitch was followed up quickly with Stitch! The Movie, released directly to home video on VHS and DVD. That movie also served as the beginning of Lilo & Stitch: The Series, which aired on ABC and the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2006. The series is streaming now on Disney+, and with 65 episodes, it’s not too great of a commitment for young fans going on summer vacation soon.

The TV series culminated in the movie Leroy & Stitch, which originally aired on TV to conclude the story. Meanwhile, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch has a Glitch was another direct-to-video sequel that was released at the same time. Chronologically, it was set between Lilo & Stitch and Stitch! The Movie, so it didn’t interfere with the overarching narrative there.

Lilo & Stitch (2025) is in theaters now, while the rest of the franchise can be found on Disney+.