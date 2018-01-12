‘Little Witch Academia’ Actor Teases New Anime

If you need some more magic in your life, the folks behind Little Witch Academia may have just what you need. Over on Twitter, one voice actor from the franchise opened up about the series to fans, and she had plenty to share.

After all, it looks like fans may get a new anime announcment sometime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to social media, actress Megumi Han shared a post with fans to mark the one-year anniversary of Little Witch Academia‘s TV debut. The star, who voices Akko, had the following to tell all her fans:

“It was around this time last year. Yesterday marks [the] one-year anniversary. Even though it’s been the sixth year. I’m talking about Little Witch Academia‘s TV airing. I had an opportunity to see “her” again at such time. I’ll soon make an announcement again.”

So far, Trigger has yet to say anything about a new anime project. The show had its last comeback in 2017 as its debut series went live in June. The show was made available on Netflix, and its 25-episode run consisted of two split seasons.

With Han’s teaser in mind, fans are wondering if Little Witch Academia could stage a return in 2019. After all, the series is fond of two-year gaps. The franchise made its premiere in March 2013 as a short film under director Yoh Yoshinori. A second film was funded via Kickstarter, prompting Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade to debut in October 2015. The anime’s full series then released two years after that, so 2019 would mark the date for a new anime project.

If you are unfamiliar with Little Witch Academia, the show’s story revolves around the main protagonist Akko. Akko dreamed of being a witch since she a child. In order to follow her dreams, she enters the Luna Nova Academy, a school for witches. The story follows her entering the new town and meeting new friends as she starts her new life in school.

Do you need more Little Witch Academia? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!