Blue Lock Hypes Live-Action Movie With New Trailer (& Cast Reveals)

Blue Lock is setting the stage for its live-action movie debut coming later this Summer, and fans have gotten a cool new look at what to expect from some new additions to the cast with a new trailer. Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura’s Blue Lock manga has really exploded in popularity in the last few years. While the manga has always been a hit, thanks to the success of the TV anime adaptation the franchise has reached a whole new level of popularity and recognition. And that success has resulted in a new live-action movie.

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Blue Lock will be making its live-action movie debut in Japan later this August, and has been steadily revealing cool looks at how all of the characters will be making the jump to the new medium. The latest trailer brings in Kohei Higuchi, K, and Keito Tsuna as Team V’s Zantetsu Tsurugi, Seishiro Nagi, and Reo Mikage respectively, and you can check them out in the video below with a new tease for the soccer action we’ll be seeing in the new film.

What to Know for Blue Lock Live-Action Movie

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Blue Lock will be making its live-action , but has yet to reveal any potential international release plans as of the time of this writing. Yusuke Taki will be directing the new film for CREDEUS (the production studio behind the live-action Golden Kamuy and Kingdom movies) and TOHO with Tetsuo Kamata providing the screenplay and Shinzo Matsuhashi signing on as a producer. The rest of the main cast of the film has been previously revealed as well through previous promotional materials.

Kohei Higuchi, K, and Keito Tsuna join the live-action Blue Lock movie cast alongside the previously confirmed Fumiya Takahashi as Yoichi Isagi, Kaito Sakurai as Meguru Bachira, Kyohei Takahashi as Hyoma Chigiri, Kota Nomura as Rensuke Kunigami, Yuzu Aoki as Gurimu Igarashi, Sho Nishigaki as Asahi Naruhaya, Yuki Tachibana as Gin Gagamaru, Raizo Ishikawa as Jingo Raichi, Joey Iwanaga as Okuhito Iemon, Shunya Asano as Wataru Kuon, Yuki Sakurai as Yudai Imamura, Yuki Kura as Ryosuke Kira, and Masataka Kubota as Jinpachi Ego.

What’s Next for Blue Lock?

Courtesy of CREDEUS / TOHO

That’s far from all for Blue Lock, however, as the franchise is bigger than ever before. When this new live-action movie was first announced to be in the works last year, Blue Lock also confirmed that the anime is coming back for a third season as well. Following massive success for the anime’s two seasons and feature film releases thus far, Blue Lock Season 3 will be adapting the Neo Egoist League arc from the original manga release hich pits the Blue Lock team against players from around the world).

Blue Lock series writer Muneyuki Kaneshiro is excited for the new season of the anime as well, sharing the following statement when it was first announced to be in the works, “Season 3 is officially confirmed!!! We did it… Huge thanks to the entire Egoist production team…! This marks a brand-new beginning for Isagi and for us as well! We’ll be creating this with full ego, eyes spinning, and tongues out, so get on your knees and wait for it!” But as of now, a release date or window has been confirmed for Season 3 as of this time.

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