VRV Launches New Series ‘Live From WZRD’

VRV is going live with a brand-new series, and we are here to give you an exclusive first look at the series. Today, VRV announced the launch of a new show titled Live From WZRD, and you can check out the hilarious talk show above.

Hosted on VRV, the fantastical series imagines a world where wizards are real, and a special gang of them are slugging through college. Live From WZRD is made as a way for students to keep the school up to date on all things magic, and the whacky program manages to reel in some special guests along the way.

Want to know more about the series? You can read up on the official synopsis for Live From WZRD below:

“LIVE FROM WZRD is a talk show hosted by Open Mike Eagle and Dani Fernandez. Shot in the student-run TV studio at East Gatewood Wizarding Community College (a 2-year accredited wizarding school in La Crescenta, CA), LIVE FROM WZRD keeps students and faculty up-to-date while educating the real world on the day-to-day lives of actual wizards, breaking the old Hollywood myths about wizardry and getting real. The show features on-set segments with celebrity guests and characters from around the school, as well as behind-the-scenes drama, with Mike and Dani finding themselves entangled in dangerous situations in the magical realm of East Gatewood.”

The VRV original will have a slew of special guests appear on Live From WZRD. You can check out the confirmed list of guest stars below:

Yedoye Travis (stand-up comedian), Brandon Rogers (influencer), Baron Vaughn (stand-up comedian), Freddie Wong (influencer), ProZD (influencer), Rhea Butcher (stand-up comedian), Paul F. Tompkins (“Bob’s Burgers”), Mamrie Hart (influencer), Grace Helbig (influencer), Chris Gethard (The Chris Gethard Show), Travis Willingham (Critical Role)

