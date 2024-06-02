Look Back Director Unpacks the Movie's Horrific Crunch

These days, anime is bigger than ever but working in the field can be rather difficult. As the industry expands, some workers strike rich while others find themselves bending over backwards to meet deadlines. It seems the latter situation befell director Kiyotaka Oshiyama with Look Back, unfortunately. Not long ago, the anime film was previewed in Japan, and it was there the director admitted they all but moved into their office for three months to finish the project.

The confession comes from Oricon as the publication was present at the Look Back preview. It was there Oshiyama admitted most of the staff hasn't even seen the film just yet. The version of the film shown at the preview isn't 100% finished, but even so, the director lived in their office for 2.5 months to get the draft done.

"The staff hasn't even seen the movie yet. The schedule was so grueling as if I've been doing a hard triathlon for a long time. Every day was so thrilling. It's little early to say [Look Back is] finished yet," Oshiyama shared.

"I had drawn until yesterday noon and finished [the movie] last night. I have been staying at the office the past 2.5 months. Finally, I got to go home yesterday and slept on the futon there. I think I have a lot of sleep debt now."

Clearly, Oshiyama and the team at Studio Durian worked hard to bring Look Back to life. While presenting the movie to fans, the director admitted his staff worked on Look Back up until its big premiere, and there is more work to be done. After all, the film's wide release will hit Japan on June 28. Given what we know now, the Studio Durian team is going to be working around the clock to finalize the film's preview, so we hope Oshiyama is able to take care of themselves admit that chaos.

