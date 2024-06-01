Look Back's Anime Director Reveals Shocking Production Update

Manga artist Tatsuki Fujimoto might be best known for creating the story of Denji in the wild and bloody shonen series known as Chainsaw Man, but this isn't the only tale that the mangaka has forged during their career. Fujimoto also has taken the opportunity to create heart-wrenching, emotional stories that aren't populated with devils and heroes that have chainsaws bursting out of their skulls. Look Back is one such example, and with the anime adaptation set to hit theaters in Japan later this month, the director of the project has revealed a startling update on the production of the film.

Look Back will arrive in Japanese theaters on June 28th, but it will be premiering early at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. In a new interview with the outlet Oricon, director Kiyotaka Oshiyama revealed that the movie has only just been finished a few days prior to its premiere, "I was drawing until noon yesterday. Then, I heard that there was an event today, so I didn't have any clothes to wear, so I worked hard at noon and bought some at night. So everything is new."

(Photo: Studio Durian)

Look Back's Trip To The Cinema

Oshiyama then confirmed that since work has just been completed on the film, the staff responsible for Look Back has yet to see it, "Even the staff haven't seen it yet. It was just so tough... It felt like I was doing a hard triathlon. Every day was so thrilling, and it's finally over... It's still too soon to finish, so it doesn't feel like it's over yet, so I thought that having everyone see it today would finally make me feel like it's over. I was drawing until yesterday afternoon, and finished it yesterday night. I stayed at the office all day for about two and a half months. Finally, I went home yesterday and slept in my futon at home. I think I've accumulated quite a bit of sleep debt."

If you want to learn more about the manga series that pulls on readers' heart strings, here is an official description of the original Look Back manga that started it all, "The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward."

Via Oricon