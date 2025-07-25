Lord of Mysteries Finally Has Good News For English Dub Fans

Lord of Mysteries has already wowed viewers with its intricate mystery and its phenomenal action, which puts some major anime productions to shame, but the increasingly popular Chinese anime (donghua) has left a large portion of the fan base behind… until now. Recent reports from both Crunchyroll and Netflix confirmed that Western anime fans prefer dubs to subs, but Lord of Mysteries has yet to give the hit series the English dub treatment. Thankfully, those who prefer dubbed anime (or, dubbed donghua, in this case) finally have a reason to celebrate.

Lord of Mysteries is based on the hit Chinese web novel, Lord of the Mysteries, by Yuan Ye. The isekai-esque story is set in a steampunk Victorian world where some humans can gain dark supernatural abilities, turning them into elusive Beyonders. The story follows Zhou Mingrui, who comes from our world, as he awakens in the body of the recently deceased Klein Moretti and must decipher his scattered memories.

Lord of Mysteries Is Finally Getting a Dub

Crunchyroll is finally giving Lord of Mysteries fans the English dub they’ve so desperately been craving, and it’s arriving far sooner than you think. Lord of Mysteries‘ English dub debuts on July 25th, with the first two episodes dropping at the same time.

Alongside the announcement, the cast for Lord of Mysteries‘ English dub has also been revealed. Joshua Waters will voice Klein in the English dub. He is joined by Alexis Tipton (Audrey), Daniel Van Thomas (Alger), Ian Sinclair (Leonard), Macy Anne Johnson (Daly), Brian Mathis (Dunn), Megan Shipman (Melissa), R Bruce Elliot (Hermes), and Laurie Steele (Mrs. Smyrin). The English dub is being directed by Jonathan Rigg and produced by Samantha Herek. Blair Rowan has adapted the script into English, with Nathanael Harrison on sound mixing, and Derric Benavides as the sound engineer.

Lord of Mysteries Is the Hidden Gem of Summer 2025

Lord of Mysteries‘ donghua adaptation premiered on June 28th. In a year that has already seen the release of Solo Leveling Season 2, Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, and Dandadan Season 2, with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc still left to be unleashed, Lord of Mysteries is still a major contender for having the best animation of the year.

Donghua is a slept on medium by regular anime viewers. To Be Hero X, which was released this Spring, was a big hit with those who went out of their comfort zone and gave it a watch. Lord of Mysteries is another phenomenal example of what donghua has to offer anime fans. If you’ve been waiting for the series to get an English dub before diving in, get ready for one of the wildest paranormal murder mysteries, with some of the best animation of the year. Lord of Mysteries is arguably THE hidden gem of 2025.

Have you been watching Lord of Mysteries? What do you think of the series so far? Or have you been waiting for the dub? Let us know in the comments below…

H/T: Crunchyroll