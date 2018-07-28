‘Love Live! Sunshine!!: On The Rainbow’ Reveals Synopsis, New Visual

Love Live! Sunshine!! is getting ready to release its big movie following the series in Japan next January, but fans had no idea what kind of shenanigans their favorite idol group was getting into next.

Thankfully the series has updated fans with a new visual for the film along with a story synopsis letting know fans exactly why the girls are in Italy this time around.

Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow is currently slated for a release in Japan on January 4, 2019. The film will feature a completely new story, complete with new animation.

Love Live! Sunshine! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow will feature returning staff and voice cast from the series, and is described as such:

“Uranohoshi Girls’ High School’s idol group Aquors has won the final Love Live! contest. While preparing to enroll at a new school, the first- and second-year students encounter unexpected trouble. Also, after heading for a graduation trip, the third-year students go missing. As they are separated, the Aquors members appreciate the weight of their togetherness for the first time. In order to move forward, they must decide how to react to their new situations.”

Fans of Love Live! come from many demographics, and the fandom even includes some more surprising names like William Shatner, who confessed about his love of the show on Twitter. Unfortunately not all fans of the series have brought good news as one student allegedly posted bomb threats to the series tour on social media.

The suspect even allegedly posted photos and videos of “firecracker-like” objects kept together with tape. Thankfully police responded to the situation, and no one was harmed.

For those unfamiliar with Love Live! School Idol Project, the series is a joint project between ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki G‘s magazine, music label Lantis, and animation Studio Sunrise. The story follows Honoka Kosaka, a girl who is attending a school that is about to be closed down due to a lack of new applicants. Discovering that school idol groups are very popular, Honoka decides to start a group with friends from school. Soon they enter in the cross-country idol competition, Love Live.

The series first launched in Dengeki G in 2010, and has subsequently released many music CDs, animated music videos, manga, video games, and two seasons of an anime series. The first season ran for 13 episodes in 2013, and the second season aired in 2014 for the same episode count. The series has been licensed for an English language release by NIS America, with a sequel series following a new set of school idols, Love Live! Sunshine!! launching in 2015.

