Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Anime Shares New Poster, First Release Details

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer is finally getting an anime after it ended many years ago, and the new anime has revealed the first details about its release with a new poster! Satoshi Mizukami’s original manga series (which is otherwise known as Samidare of the Stars in Japan) ended its run in the pages of Shonen Gahosha’s Young King OURs magazine back in 2010, and while it had a strong following of its own it’s been so long since the manga ended that fans never really thought it would ever get an anime adaptation of its own.

Currently scheduled for a release in Japan this July as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer will be directed by Nobuaki Nakanishi with original series creator Satoshi Mizukami credited for the composition for the series alongside Yuichiro Momose (So I’m a Spider, So What?). A production studio or the rest of the staff has yet to be fully confirmed, but Mizukami teased that this new anime will be adapting the manga to its end. You can check out the newest poster for the anime below:

The packed cast of Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer’s new anime includes the likes of Junya Enoki as Yuuhi Amamiya, Naomi Ozora as Samidare Asahina, Kenjiro Tsuda as Noi Crezant, Azusa Tadokoro as Hisame Asahina, M.A.O as Anima, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Animus, Shuuhei Iwase as Hangetsu Shinonome, Gen Sato as Mikazuki Shinonome, Tetsu Inada as Soichiro Nagumo, Aya Suzaki as Yayoi Hakudo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Hyo Shimaki, Shunichi Toki as Taro Kusakabe, Chinatsu Hirose as Hanako Sorano, and Chihaya Yoshitake as Subaru Hoshikawa.

The rest of the new cast additions continue with Moeha Nochimoto as Yuimachi Tsukishiro, Mutsumi Tamura as Taiyo Akane, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Inachika Akitani, Shoya Ishige as ludo Shubarie, Atsuko Tanaka as Muu, Kentaro Kumagai as Dance Dark, Hyousei as Shea Moon, Nagisa Kakegawa as Coo Ritter, Kazutomi Yamamoto as Lance Lumiere, Ruriko Aoki as Kil Zonne, Mitsuo Iwata as Lee Soleil, Katsuji Mori as Ron Yue, Manabu Muraji as Loki Helios, and Tetsuei Sumiya as Zan Amaru.

If you’re curious about Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer‘s original manga run, it’s now complete and has been licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment for an official English language release. They describe the series as such, “Everything about college student Amamiya Yuuhi is average: grades, looks and his blasé outlook on life. So what happens when he awakens one day to a talking lizard, who informs him that there is a gigantic hammer in outer space, poised to split the Earth into pieces, and requests his allegiance in the fight against the forces of evil? Pretend it never happened!

Unfortunately for Yuuhi, a little bit of coercion in the form of a super-powered princess prevents him from returning to his mediocre life-as-usual. In the adventure of his lifetime, Yuuhi will join forces with the unpredictable princess and seek out a motley crew of companions to fight back against an evil mage and his horrifyingly powerful homunculus before the Biscuit Hammer destroys the planet!”

