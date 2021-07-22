One Piece Gives First Look at Volume 100

✖

When it comes to One Piece, the manga is going wild these days. The series is focusing on Wano as the war continues for the island nation's freedom, and Luffy is in the middle of things. Of course, this arc also helped bring about the manga's 1000th chapter, and a new milestone is on the horizon with volume 100.

Now, fans can take a look at the new volume as it prepares to go live. If you did not know, Japan is set to bring out volume 100 of One Piece this fall, and it will be a must-have for collectors. So hopefully, they have room on their shelves!

First look at ONE PIECE Volume 100. pic.twitter.com/hRKU8zgYtI — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 21, 2021

As you can see above, the cover of One Piece volume 100 is pretty gorgeous and puts Luffy in the center of things. The pirate is shown in his usual hat, and a familiar cast of. Heroes can be seen around him. Ace is shown to the left while Yamato balances out everything to the right. In the forefront, fans will find two other fighters as Sanji launches a kick to the left and Zoro has his swords drawn to the other side.

At this point, there is no word on when this volume will go live in the United States, but Viz Media will have an update soon. If you want to read the manga up to its current point, you can do so online if you'd like! The publisher has a digital vault for its Shonen Jump series, and One Piece has all of its chapters available for subscribers.

With this many volumes to its name, One Piece does rank as one of the longest manga titles in history. Detective Conan will fall to Luffy soon before One Piece takes on Asari-chan and Major since both have 100 collected volumes. As for which manga title has the most volumes to date, Golgo 13 has 201 volumes to its name and is an ongoing series.

What do you make of this first look at volume 100? Are you keeping up with One Piece still...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.