Lupin the 3rd Announces 3DCG Anime Project

Lupin the Third, like a thief in the night, is returning once again, but this time with a 3D computer generated film that drops this winter. On December 6th, Lupin The Third: The First will arrive in theaters in Japan, promising a brand new adventure for Daisuke, Goemon, Fujiko, and Lupin to dive right into. While the franchise has been around since 1967, this will be the first time that Lupin has jumped into a three dimensional computer generated feature length film.

Twitter User OToMeZa_0306 shared the first promotional video showing off the December 2019 film that promises to have the “Gentleman Thief” return once again:

Lupin has decades of stories to pull from, attempting to steal his way to fame and fortune while dodging the efforts of Interpol, and specifically Koichi Zenagata who continues traveling across the world to try to put Lupin behind bars. The film itself will be directed by Takashi Yakazaki who has also worked on anime franchises such as Space Battleship Yamamato 2010. In Lupin the Third, there have been around a dozen feature length films, with one or two even being in live action.

While details about the plot of Lupin the Third: The First have yet to be revealed, we’re sure that it will make good use of the gentleman thief and his crew, continuing the long tradition of thievery in the almost 50 year long franchise.

The most recent version of the franchise is the anime Lupin the Third Part 5 which is the sixth iteration of the anime overall, and aired in Japan last year. You can currently find the original Japanese release with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”